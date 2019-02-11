Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stoning his 37-year-old cousin to death in Johannesburg, Gauteng police said in a statement on Monday. Police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele said the man was arrested on Monday morning for the murder that took place at the corner of Bree and End Street in Johannesburg.

“It is alleged that suspects stoned his cousin 37-year old male with bricks at the above-mentioned streets. Police were doing their routine crime prevention duties when they were stopped by members of the community,” said Captain Mbele.

“They rushed to the scene and they found a male lying on the street, paramedics certified him dead on the scene and suspect was apprehended.”

The circumstances surrounding the murder were being investigated. The suspect will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon, Mbele said.

African News Agency/ANA