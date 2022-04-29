Man in court for allegedly slitting throat of girl, 8, after he argued with the child’s mother

PRETORIA – A 31-year-old man from Section A in Mamelodi East in Pretoria, made his first appearance at the Mamelodi Magistrates’ Court yesterday after he allegedly tried to kill an 8-year-old girl by slitting her throat. NPA regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said that the man and the mother of the girl were in a relationship.

Mahanjana said that on 24 April, the couple had gone to a funeral where an argument broke out between them. “The following day when the mother of the minor had gone to a nearby car wash, the accused went to a house where she lived to try and work things out. When he arrived, he found the minor with her grandmother. “It is alleged that the accused took a butcher’s knife he found in the kitchen and slit the throat of the minor. The mother of the victim heard screams of her mother and quickly rushed home, took her injured child and rushed her to a nearby hospital.”

Mahanjana said the child was currently in Intensive Care Unit. The accused was arrested after he handed himself over to the police at Hammanskraal police station. The matter has been postponed to May 5, 2022, for a bail application.

In another similar matter, the man accused of killing Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk, has been referred for psychiatric evaluation after a brief appearance in court on Tuesday. Daniel Smit is charged with killing 13-year-old Jerobejin in February. According to the report psychological report, Smit saw two boys taking fruit. Jerobejin allegedly mocked Smit after which he lost control.

Smit then chased after the two boys in his bakkie. He apparently bumped Jerobejin and pulled the teen into his vehicle. The report said when Smit got home, he gave Jerobejin something to eat. He then allegedly broke the boys neck and hid the corpse in a standing freezer. His case was postponed to June 27 when the accused is expected to hear whether his case will be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

