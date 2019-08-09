File picture: ER24

Cape Town - A man, believed to be in his 40s, was killed this afternoon when a truck and scooter collided on Modderfontein Road in Birchleigh, Kempton Park, ER24 said in a statement on Friday. ER24 medics said that when they arrived at the scene about 3pm, the body of a man was lying a few meters from his scooter and the truck was parked a short distance away.

"Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead."

The driver of the truck was not injured.

ER24 said that the details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were investigating.

