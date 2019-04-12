Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A man was killed Friday morning and three others were injured after they were involved in a collision, paramedics said. Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the accident occurred on the corner of Leopard Street and Field Street in the city centre at around 7 am.

"Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided in the junction before one vehicle veered off the road and mounted the pavement knocking two pedestrians a m Male and a Female."

Jamieson said the male had sustained multiple critical injuries and Advanced Life Support worked to stabilise him on the scene but he later went into a state of cardiac arrest.

"Despite resuscitation efforts the man passed away on the scene. Three other people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to nearby Hospitals for further care," said Jamieson.

He said the events leading to the collision were being probed by the police.

African News Agency/ANA