EKURHULENI - A 33-year-old man suffered multiple, serious injuries when his car veered out of control and slammed into a residential boundary wall on Oak Street in Northmead, Benoni in Ekurhuleni on Sunday morning, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9.12am to find two people still in the car, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

The women passenger was helped from the car, "shaken, but uninjured". The man, however, was trapped in the wreckage and several members of the local fire department and Ekurhuleni Emergency Services were required to extract him.

Advanced life support interventions were initiated while he was still trapped and, once freed, he was taken to Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg for further treatment, Campbell said.

