Man shot dead after allegedly trying to hijack Porsche Cayenne driver near Voortrekker Monument

Cape Town – A man died from gunshot wounds after allegedly attempting to hijack the driver of a Porsche Cayenne near the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria tonight. ’’A man believed to be approximately 30 years of age has died in a shooting incident on the Old Johannesburg Road, near the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria, this evening. It is believed that the man was attempting to hijack the driver of a Porsche Cayenne when he was shot,“ ER24 said in a statement. ER24 paramedics had arrived on the scene at about 6.38pm, along with the SAPS and a number of private security services. ’’The man in question was found lying in the road in a very critical condition, having suffered gunshot wounds. His condition deteriorated rapidly and he unfortunately died. The paramedics declared him dead on the scene,“ ER24 said. ’’The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown to ER24, but SAPS were on the scene for investigations.’’

In February last year, a woman travelling in a white Porsche survived after being robbed and shot at in New Road, Midrand, on a Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the woman’s window had been broken with a hammer and she was robbed of valuables around 4pm.

One of the robbers “had fired a round into the vehicle, luckily missing the lady”, police said at the time. The woman was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

In May 2017, a would-be hijacker was outwitted by a quick-thinking Porsche driver, who managed to escape unharmed.

CCTV footage captured a driver arriving home in his Porsche, in Houghton, Johannesburg, when a car suddenly reversed to block the driver in his driveway.

The hijacker then ran the Porsche, holding his gun in front of him. The Porsche driver then reversed, bashing into the back of the would-be hijacker's car and swerving past it to escape.

In the confusion, the would-be hijacker’s getaway driver shuts the door and starts to drive away, before the gunman rushes back to the car.

