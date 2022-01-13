Man shot dead at Soweto school, two pupils die in Daveyton

Rustenburg – A 49-year-old general assistant was gunned down on school premises in Soweto south of Johannesburg on Thursday, the Gauteng department of education said. The general assistant was allegedly gunned down at Kwa-Phalo Primary School in Meadowlands, and he was declared dead by paramedics on the scene.

“It is unfortunate to learn of such a tragic incident involving one of our dedicated general assistants. As the department, we send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and we plead with police authorities to ensure that justice is served in this case,” Gauteng Education MEC Panyasa Lesufi said. In a separate incident, two Grade 12 learners were injured when their scholar transport bus was involved in an accident in Randfontein in the West Rand on Thursday. According to a statement from the education department, the incident occurred while the learners were being transported to different schools by a scholar transport bus.

Two Grade 12 learners who were travelling to Phahama Secondary School and Thuto Lehakwe Secondary School respectively, sustained injuries and were taken to a local medical facility where their condition was being monitored. In another incident, two Grade 10 boys died on Wednesday following a shooting incident at Lesiba Secondary School in Daveyton. It was alleged that the two learners had a quarrel during schooling hours. This allegedly led to the one learner fatally shooting the other learner in the head outside of school premises, then subsequently shooting himself.