Johannesburg - A man was shot dead in Johannesburg's CBD in the early hours of Monday morning, ER24 said in a statement.

The victim, believed to be in his thirties, was killed during an alleged armed robbery at the intersection of Wolmarans and Simon Road.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at about 4.30am and found the victim lying on the pavement.

"Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and back, and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead," Meiring said.

Local authorities are investigating.

African News Agency/ANA