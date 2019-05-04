File photo: ER24

Pretoria - A man, believed to be 44 years old, was shot dead in his car on Jean Avenue in Lyttleton, Pretoria on Friday evening, paramedics said. Shortly after 6pm, paramedics from ER24 were returning to their station when they were flagged down by bystanders along Jean Avenue near Rabie Street, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermak said on Saturday.

"Upon investigation they found a vehicle stationary in the road with a man inside it. The man sustained several gunshot wounds. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene."

The exact circumstances surrounding this shooting incident were not yet known. A second vehicle in the traffic was also struck by bullets, but fortunately no one was injured. Police attended the scene and would investigate, Vermaak said.

African News Agency (ANA)