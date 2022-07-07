Man who fell three floors at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre succumbs to his injuries

Durban - Police said a 31-year-old man who fell three floors at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria on Thursday morning has died. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said allegedly the victim fell from level six at Menlyn Park shopping centre. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Sello said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage. “An inquest docket is opened for investigation at Brooklyn police station.” According to Kyle van Reenan, from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, when they arrived on scene just after 8am, they found the patient in a critical condition.

“It was established that a man, about 30 years of age, had fallen from a height of approximately three stories. He was in a critical condition. “Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was placed on a mechanical ventilator to assist him in breathing.” The patient was flown to hospital.

