Mandela Day: SOS Children’s Villages fund-raising goes virtual due to Covid-19 third wave

THE annual celebration of Nelson Mandela’s life and legacy has taken on a different tone amid the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe, and organisations which normally do a big fund-raising push to coincide with Mandela Day have had to re-imagine their campaigns. SOS Children’s Villages South Africa provides a home, safety, health care and education to vulnerable and at-risk children, but they are dependent on the goodwill of donors to help make this possible.

The organisation’s facilities have always welcomed visitors but the pandemic has forced them to limit all non-essential visits to protect the children in their care. “Communities across the world continue to be affected by Covid-19, which has affected economies, causing new social and economic challenges and exacerbating old ones. But there is hope. On an even larger scale, individuals, donors, foundations, institutions, civil society organisations and corporate partners are finding ways to help those in need of support,” the organisation said. “Since the announcement of the National State of Disaster, the protection of children against Covid-19 has been a priority and we continue to advocate this.

“SOS Children’s Villages South Africa is committed to taking all possible steps to protect children. Part of this includes limiting non-essential visits to the programmes. While Mandela Month is about acts of service, this limitation of visits means volunteering and services at our programmes have become very difficult.“ Mandela’s love of children and his commitment to their welfare is one of his legacies, and being unable to do your bit in person shouldn’t stop anyone from trying to help those in a vulnerable position. SOS Children’s Villages SA has compiled wish lists telling donors exactly what the organisation needs.