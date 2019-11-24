File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA - National Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla John Sitole has condemned the killing of two police officers in Gauteng on Saturday night and ordered an "unrelenting manhunt" for those responsible. A SAPS captain and a warrant officer responded at about 8pm to a hijacking complaint at Leonie Street in Winchester Hills in Johannesburg shortly after the captain had visited the Booysens Police Station as the duty officer, Sitole's spokesman Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement.

"Initial reports suggest the two members came under fire and they were both fatally wounded at Vleiroos Street while on their way to the complaint. The hijacked vehicle has since been recovered in Klipspruit, Soweto," he said.

"We cannot rest until these killers have been found," Sitole said in the statement.

"While police are working around the clock to find these killers, we want to also appeal to anyone with information to please contact our Crime Stop number 086-00-10111," Sitole said.