Two suspects were shot dead and a third injured in a shoot-out during a robbery at Edenvale High School in Gauteng on Thursday. PHOTO: Bhekikhaya Mabaso / Africa News Agency (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Thursday launched a manhunt for suspects linked to an alleged robbery at Edenvale High School that left two people dead. Earlier on, two suspects were shot dead and another left injured during a shootout with police during a robbery at the school.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele explained how the robbers gained access to the school.

"It is alleged that one suspect came to the school and informed security guards that he had come to pick up a pupil.

"While security guards were opening for him, more armed suspects entered, driving a van. It is alleged that the suspects proceeded to the offices where they held the principal at gunpoint and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash."

Police were then alerted to the robbery and responded swiftly. Makhubele said upon approaching the school, a group of suspects started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued.

During the shootout, two men were fatally shot, one wounded and two arrested.

"Later on police located one of two getaway vehicles a street away, where they arrested the fourth suspect in possession of an R5 rifle and a pistol," he said.

A total of five firearms were recovered by police, one AK47,one R5 and three pistols.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona meanwhile, said the department has offered counselling to pupils and staff at the Edenvale High school in the wake of the incident.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona speaks outside the Edenvale High School. VIDEO: Thembelihle Mkhonza/ANA

He added that pupils were released from the school unharmed and would return on Monday.

"We have spoken to staff members and they are okay. The academic programme will not be continuing on Friday but we will be offering counselling support for learners and staff,” said Mabona.

Makhubele appealed for the public's assistance in apprehending the remaining suspects, saying police believed there were more suspects linked to the robbery.

African News Agency (ANA)