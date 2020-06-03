Mapping Covid-19 in Gauteng: These are the suburbs with the most cases

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Gauteng’s confirmed Covid-19 cases increased to over 4 376 on Tuesday night, and data released by the provincial health department shows the Johannesburg region continues to be the hotspot in the province with over 2 000 cases. As of Tuesday, Gauteng was the third-most Covid-19 prevalent area in South Africa after the Eastern Cape took second spot, with over 4 300 cases. In the first spot is the Western Cape, with over 23 500 cases, more than 65% of the total number of cases. In terms of active cases in Gauteng, the province now has 2 074 cases after recording 33 deaths and 2 169 recoveries since March. In a statement, Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said they had traced over 14 000 people who had come into contact with infected people. “Out of a total of 14 237 contacts traced, 10 665 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and therefore they are deisolated,” she said.

The province said 228 people were in hospital fighting Covid-19 in the public and private sector.

In terms of regions, Johannesburg was the Covid-19 hotspot in the province, with 2016 confirmed cases since March. Since March, 15 people had died and 1 236 people had recovered from the virus, meaning there were now 765 active Covid-19 cases in the regions.

Joburg Suburbs

In terms of suburbs in Johannesburg, Region E, which includes areas such as Alexandra and Sandton, has the most cases with 371 and 291 recoveries.

The department does not reveal deaths by sub-region, so this means that active cases in that region are lower than 80.

In Region F, which includes the Inner City and Johannesburg South, there were 366 total cases since March and 160 recoveries, with active cases estimated in the 200 region.

In Region A, which includes Midrand, Diepsloot, Dainfern and Fourways, active cases are estimated in the 100 region, after 246 total cases and 193 recoveries in the area.

In Region B, which includes Randburg, Rosebank, Parktown, Northcliff and Melville, active cases are estimated around 120, with 303 total cases and 181 recoveries.

In Region C, which includes Roodepoort and Northgate, active cases are estimated at around 80 cases, with 181 total cases and 101 recoveries.

In Region D, which includes Soweto, active cases are estimated at around 153, with 290 total cases and 137 recoveries.

In Region G, which includes Lenasia, active cases are estimated at around 35 cases, with 126 total cases and 88 recoveries.

Gauteng Breakdown

_______________ Total Cases New Cases Total Deaths Recoveries Active Cases Gauteng 4276 123 33 2169 2074 Johannesburg 2016 60 15 1236 765 Ekurhuleni 887 19 10 536 332 Tshwane 536 24 4 309 223 West Rand 387 14 4 60 323 Sedibeng 101 3 0 28 73 Unallocated 349 3 - - 349

Other Hotspots

In Tshwane, where there was a total of 223 active cases in the entire city, the local hotspot appears to be in Region 3, which includes areas such as the CBD, Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus and Pretoria West.

There were around 60 estimated active cases in that region, with total cases at 172 and recoveries at 105.

In Ekurhuleni, where there were 332 active cases, the local hotspots appeared to be at Ekurhuleni North 1 and 2 regions.

In Ekurhuleni North 1 region, which includes areas such as Tembisa, Kempton Park and Birchleigh, there were about 95 active cases. The region has had 262 confirmed cases and 165 recoveries.

In Ekurhuleni North 2 region, which includes areas such as Bedfordview, Benoni and Boksburg, there were about 80 active cases. The region has had 232 confirmed cases and 152 recoveries.

In the West Rand, where there were 323 active cases, the local hotspot was at Merafong City, where there were about 200 active cases.

In Sedibeng, where there were 73 active cases, the local hotspot was in Emfuleni, where there were about 40 active cases.

Meanwhile, Kabelo Lehloenya, the chief financial officer of the health department in Gauteng, has resigned, citing personal reasons.

“Ms Lehloenya tendered her resignation at the end of May 2020 which the department accepted. We wish her well in her future endeavours.

"In the interim, Mr Mphume Llale has been appointed the acting CFO,” the department said.

IOL