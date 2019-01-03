Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announces the 2018 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the results of the 2018 National Senior Certificate examinations in Midrand on Thursday evening.





How many pupils registered to write the National Senior Certificate exams?





* Approximately 800 800 pupils registered for the November 2018 NSC examinations





* Of these, 625 000 were full-time candidates and





* 176 000 part-time candidates.





Did every student who registered actually write the exams?





No, approximately 512 700 full-time candidates and 117 660 part-time candidates actually wrote all seven subjects of the 2018 NSC exams.





Pass rates per province:





* Gauteng - 87.9%

* Free State - 87.5%

* Western Cape - 81.5%

* North West - 81.1%

* Mpumalanga - 79%

* KwaZulu-Natal - 76.2%

* Northern Cape - 73.3%

* Eastern Cape - 70.6%

* Limpopo - 69.5%





Bachelor pass vs Diploma and Higher Certificate pass

* 172 000 candidates qualify for admission to Bachelor studies

* 141 700 candidates qualify for admission to Diploma studies

* 86 800 qualify for admission to Higher Certificate studies





Logistics





* 147 question papers were set





* 8 million question papers were printed





* 7.6 million scripts were produced and delivered countrywide





* roughly 7 000 secure examination centres were established





* 65 000 invigilators and 41 000 markers were appointed





* 141 secure marking centres were set up





Progressed learners





How many learners per province passed the NSC exam after being progressed to Grade 12?





* 70.3% of progressed learners passed in Gauteng;





* 65.2% of the Free State’s progressed learners passed





* 63.4% of Mpumalanga’s progressed learners passed





* 63.4% of KwaZulu Natal’s progressed learners passed





* 56.9% of progressed learners in North West passed





* 56.5% of the Eastern Cape’s progressed learners passed





* 40.2% of the Northern Cape’s progressed learners passed; and





* 33.6% of the Western Cape’s progressed learners passed





Pupils with special needs





* 3 856 learners with special educational needs wrote the 2017 NSC examinations, representing an increase of 39.9% from 2017





* 3 051 learners with special educational needs passed the exams





* 1 669 learners with special educational needs achieved Bachelor passes





* 861 learners with special educational needs achieved Diploma passes





* 402 learners with special educational needs achieved Higher Certificate passes and





* 199 learners with special educational needs obtained endorsed NSC passes.





Pupils with special educational needs attained 1 927 distinctions, including subjects such as Accounting, Business Studies, Economics, Mathematics and Physical Science.





