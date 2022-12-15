Mbalula calls on Prasa to do U-turn and allow preaching, church songs and hawkers on trains

Rustenburg - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has called on the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to review its decision to ban hawkers, preaching and singing of church songs on its new trains. Mbalula said he did not think it was right to ban hawkers on trains, stating that people were allowed to eat on planes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I don't think it is right. Stop alcohol. Deal with cleanliness on the train. No smoking. We eat inside planes, and some people clean after us. “They even drink alcohol on the plane. Trains carry commuters with chronic illnesses. We must let them eat on the train. Even in taxis and buses, we eat," he said in a video clip, while seated inside a moving train. He said hawkers should be allowed on trains as they too bought tickets.

"I understand your plans to keep trains clean. Get people to clean trains, that is job creation, also," he said. He said people should be allowed to sell victuals on trains, except for alcohol. “Do not allow smoking. Kill bad habits. Get business going. These are trains of the working class. Now, I am thirsty for instance. I cannot drink a cold drink or buy something here," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL reported last week that Prasa spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said activities like religious gatherings, gambling and trading, which had been commonplace on commuter trains, were not allowed on the new Prasa trains. “These activities have demonstrated over the years that they inconvenience many commuters and limit free movement inside the train,” she said. She said Prasa had introduced the new rolling stock known as “The People’s Train” as part of rebuilding its infrastructure.

Story continues below Advertisement