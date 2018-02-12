Johannesburg - The high court in Johannesburg on Monday postponed the criminal trial of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli after his lawyers requested the State to them with audio recordings of witnesses who were previously called to testify.

Advocate Ike Motloung, for Mdluli, told the court it was unfair that the State only provided them with a copy of one recording while refusing to share others.

The recordings were obtained after the State conducted interviews with the witnesses prior to them testifying in court.

Motloung said the interviews were important so Mdluli could prepare his defence.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng told Motloung he should bring a formal application to access to the recordings.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday to allow Motloung to lodge his application.

Mdluli appeared with his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi. They both face charges of intimidation, kidnapping, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. They have pleaded not guilty.

Mdluli claims that the charges against him were a conspiracy by high ranking officers who wanted to prevent him from becoming South Africa's national police commissioner.

The two accused are on trial for allegedly intimidating, kidnapping and assaulting Mdluli's love rival Oupa Ramogibe.

Ramogibe was shot dead in 1999.

A charge of murder against Mdluli and Mthunzi was withdrawn. No one is currently being tried for Ramogibe's murder.

In January, Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula relieved Mdluli of his duties.

Mdluli had been on suspension for six years while still earning his salary and bonuses, costing the police department millions of rands.

