File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng MEC for community safety, Faith Mazibuko, on Monday condemned the killing of a police officer based at Dobsonville Police Station in Soweto. Two officers were responding to a house robbery in Braamfischerville when they came under fire. One officer was shot in the head and died at the scene. The other was injured and rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

They were robbed of their service firearms and cellphones.

One suspect has already been arrested and the police are on a manhunt for a second suspect.

"We commend the police for reacting swiftly and arresting one of the suspects. Law enforcement agencies must work together to ensure that no stone is left unturned in searching for and arresting the second suspect. A clear message must be sent that an attack on a police officer is an attack on the state and the state will defend itself," said Mazibuko.

"We are calling on members of the community to assist the police with information that will lead to the arrest of the second perpetrator. Importantly, we are also pleading with members of the community to come forward, work closely with the police to assist the state in putting together a solid case, and verify if the suspects are not linked to other criminal activities," she said.

