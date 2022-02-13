Meet the man who used R350 grant to kick-start a business

Cape Town - The founder of popular ice cream store Soweto Creamery, Thando Makhubu said he used his R350 Social Relief of Distress grant to start the small business. The store is based in Jabulani, Soweto, and Makhubu employs four people. The store attracts ice cream lovers from across the city.

Makhubu said he started the creamery during the lockdown, using the grant. “I got inspiration from Pinterest. I didn’t see anything like this so I thought why don’t I just try it out,” said Makhubu. The Soweto Creamery has vegetarian and vegan options.

For payment, the store accepts cash, Visa, Mastercard and most credit cards. In his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged Makhubu’s success as well as others who used the grants in a similar way. “Mr Thando Makhubu from Soweto received the R350 grant for seven months last year, and saved it to open an ice cream store that now employs four people.