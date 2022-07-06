Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Memorial service for Khayalethu Magadla to take place on Friday

Six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Published 14m ago

Durban - A memorial service for Khayalethu Magadla will be held at Dlamini Eco Park, in Soweto, on Friday, July 8.

Khayalethu slipped down an open manhole in Dlamini Park last month, and his body was found near the Eldorado Park Cemetery at the weekend, three weeks after his disappearance.

Mayoral committee member for public safety in Gauteng, David Tembe confirmed that Khayalethu Magadla's body was found in the Klipspruit Waste Water Treatment Plant, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency teams spent the last 20 days searching for the boy’s body and turned to technology to bolster search operations.

His family has yet to announce funeral preparations.

IOL

