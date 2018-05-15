JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail Gauteng on Wednesday said it will be providing free trains from Bosman Station in Pretoria to Nasrec Station in Soweto for the match between Spanish giants Football Club Barcelona and South African champs Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB stadium.

The newly crowned South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions are set to play with the Blaugrana for the second time in their history, in a match that will used to commemorate the 100th birthday of the fallen former state president Nelson Mandela. The game will kick-off at 6.15pm.

Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani said soccer fans planning to use the special trains will be required to produce their valid match ticket to access trains.

“Three trains will run from Bosman Station in Pretoria stopping at Pretoria, Oakmoor, Rhodesfield, Germiston, Johannesburg and last stop at Nasrec Station,” Zenani said.

READ: Messi, Coutinho left out of Barcelona starting team against Sundowns

"Commuters are advised to arrive on time as no addition special trains will be arranged outside of the above schedule.”

Zenani said all other trains from different corridors to Johannesburg will run as per normal train schedule and commuters will be expected to pay a related fare to use the service.

African News Agency/ANA