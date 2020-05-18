Missed our quiz? Play in your own time

The quiz, hosted by Alan Milne, takes place live at 7.30pm on Mondays and Thursdays (barring a speech by the president) on IOL's YouTube channel .

Or play along below. Cape Town - While you're staying home and staying safe, exercise your brain and sharpen your wits by joining IOL's virtual pub quiz.





The best thing is you can shout out the answers without another team stealing them.





Chat to Alan live during the quiz and let him know you are there and how you are faring.





Our pub quiz also has two “Rapid Fire" sessions where five quick questions are asked and the audience uses the live chat to see who answers first – are your fingers fast enough?





Good luck and may the best lockdown house win!





Try Monday's quiz below: