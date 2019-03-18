Picture: Pezibear/Pixabay

Johannsburg - A 22-year-old mother was arrested in Mayfair on Friday for allegedly killing her baby, Johannesburg Central Police said. Police spokesperson Xoli Mbele said they were contacted by the suspect's employer after she discovered a bucket next to the bin with blood and a female foetus, of about seven months, in it.

"Paramedics certified the child dead on the scene. Employer became suspicious after the suspect was in the bathroom more than two hours with tap water running. She told her boss that she was washing her clothes but the washing powder was in the kitchen," said Mbele

"She left the bathroom with a bucket and the employer sent her to the shop. Out of curiosity she went to check what was in the bucket. That is where she made a gruesome discovery."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

African News Agency/ANA