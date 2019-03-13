JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education member of the executive council (MEC),Panyaza Lesufi, on Wednesday said there were three other pupils from other schools seen on camera footage from the scene after a Mondeor High School pupil was stabbed, but Lesufi did not want to speculate on whether they were involved. Lesufi said that camera footage from the scene had been provided to the police but he could not give information as it could jeopardise the case.

Lesufi confirmed that the Mondeor High School pupil who was stabbed Wednesday morning, and later died was a 19-year-old grade 11 pupil, Khulani Mathebula, who stayed about a kilometer from the school premises. Mathebula's uncle, Themba Chauke, accompanied Lesufi.

"We need to review our systems but there is a situation that is uncontrollable," Lesufi said.

MEDIA: Lindi Masinga/ANA

Chauke said Mathebula was ambitious an dhad a bright future ahead of him.

"To think it would end like this... I expected a lot from him... He was so ambitious, unfortunately it had to come to this," Chauke said.

Uncle of the Khulani Mathebula, Themba Chauke, says the 19-year-old was ambitious. MEDIA: Lindi Masinga/ANA

Lesufi said that the education department was under pressure and needed assistance from other government agencies to assist with the safety of pupils.

Lesufi rushed to the school soon after reports of the stabbing surfaced.

Mondeor High School principal Mrs Vangelia Elena Nicolau found 19-year-old Khulani Mathebula. She said she could feel a pulse when she found his body but he died a few minutes later while they were waiting for paramedics. MEDIA: Lindi Masinga/ANA

Addressing those gathered, Lesufi said: "We would like to extend our sincere condolences ... to family members and assure them of our support."

South African Police Services' Major General Max Masha said that they hoped to make arrests within 72 hours.

African News Agency (ANA)