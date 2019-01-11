I partnered with @Volkswagen and @DriveDry to make a change in 2019. We don’t want to see another year where thousands of lives are lost on our roads because of drinking & driving. Take the pledge and make the change to #VWDriveDry in 2019. #Nomuzi https://t.co/HsxMlIBjQr

In the video, Moozlie can be seen making an appeal for aspiring artists to sign with her label. The live feed lurches and the car windscreen can be seen shattering before the feed is abruptly cut.





After the initial shock, social media users spent most of Friday morning speculating whether the video was a publicity stunt to rev up the rapper's career or whether it was an awareness campaign.





Shortly before Moozlie finally fessed up, the Road Traffic Management Corporation distanced itself from the video.





IOL







