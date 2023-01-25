Cape Town – Power utility Eskom says Stages 4 and 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am on Thursday until Sunday afternoon. In a statement on Wednesday, Eskom said due to the breakdown of a generating units at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations over the past 24 hours, load shedding will increase to Stages 4 and 5 for the remainder of the week, starting at 5am on Thursday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

“During the same time the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations have been delayed. “Two generating units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations have been returned to service. “Planned maintenance to 6 462MW while breakdowns currently amount to 15 977MW of generating capacity,” the financially embattled Eskom said.

Eskom asked members of the public to continue in reducing their usage of power and to use electricity sparingly. An update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur, they said. The increase of power outages comes at time where on Wednesday, Democratic Alliance members gathered at Mary Fitzgerald Square where they were marching to the ANC headquarters at Luthuli House in the Joburg CBD against constant power cuts. ANC supporters who came out in defence of the party ensured the marchers were kept away from Luthuli House, with the help of police who were observing the protest action.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the march, DA supporters were saying “enough is enough”, taking their fight to the ruling governing party accusing it of being the mastermind behind the crippling of Eskom and resultant load shedding. During the march, DA spokesperson, Khume Ramulifho, said load shedding has had a negative impact on the academic year across the province, as teachers are frequently working less hours and finding it difficult to continue with one-on-one learning. Khume said that their march to Luthuli House was aimed at highlighting the negative impact the load shedding has on the country's economy, including schooling.

Story continues below Advertisement