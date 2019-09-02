Amy-Lee de Jager was abducted by men who drove off with her in a white Toyota Fortuner on Monday morning Photo: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG - As the search continues for Grade R pupil who was kidnapped outside a primary school in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning, more details on the incident have emerged. Amy-Lee de Jager, 6, was kidnapped by four men in front of Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark at around 8am after her mother dropped her off at school.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, De Jager, her mother and five-year-old brother were getting out of the car when four balaclava-clad men approached the trio, pushed the boy aside and grabbed the little girl.

"They then put her inside a white Toyota Fortuner and sped off... as it is we don't know if the kidnappers are known to the family," he told IOL.

He added that the Fortuner had no registration number plate.

Asked about reports that the kidnappers had demanded a R2 million ransom in exchange for the safe return of the little girl, Makhubele said police had no knowledge of the demand.

He was also unable to confirm at this stage if the kidnappers were known to the family or the motive behind the kidnapping.

Laerskool Kollegepark meanwhile has posted a picture of the little girl on its Facebook page asking people to share information. The poster claimed De Jager had been kidnapped by four black men but police were unable to confirm this as well.

Anyone who has information about the incident has been urged to come forward.

Additional reporting by ANA