More than 16 000 new Covid-19 cases, 151 deaths recorded in SA

Cape Town - South Africa recorded 16 302 new Covid-19 cases and 151 deaths on Sunday, the Health Department said. “As of today, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in SA is 2 195 599, with 16 302 new cases reported,” the department said in a Tweet.

“Today 151 deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 64 289 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 922 601, with a recovery rate of 87.6%.” President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday night, on developments in the country’s response to Covid-19. The Presidency said his address would follow meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council, and the Cabinet.

COVID-19 stats for July 11. Picture: Supplied Health Department The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, said the 16 302 new Covid-19 cases brought the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 195 599. It said the increase represented a 30.4% positivity rate. “The total number of cases today (16 302) is lower than yesterday (21 610) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (18 958),” said the NICD. It said that a total of 13 901 847 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

“The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng with 52%, followed by the Western Cape with 12%,” it said. “KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 9%, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga both accounted for 7%. North West accounted for 6%, Eastern Cape accounted for 3%, Free State accounted for 2%, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases,” said the NICD. In the past 24 hours, there was an increase of 459 hospital admissions, it said.