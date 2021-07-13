More than 480 people arrested in Gauteng, KZN over violence, looting

Welcoming the deployment of the SANDF, in support of the operations of the South African Police Service, by President Cyril Ramaphosa last night, NatJOINTS (National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure) said a total of 166 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and 323 in Gauteng.

A total of 489 people have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal (166) and Gauteng (323) at 8pm in connection with the violence, looting and intimidation that has rocked the country since the weekend.

NatJOINTS said a continuation of the sporadic violent protests throughout the day and night on Monday have resulted in an increase in the number of fatalities, with three in KwaZulu-Natal and six in Gauteng.

’’Four police officers who were injured while responding to these violent protests are recovering well.

'’NatJOINTS has intensified deployments in all the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and these will be augmented by the SAPS’s measures being put in place to call up operational members from leave and rest-days to increase the presence of law enforcement personnel on the ground.“