Johannesburg - Police on Friday said they have arrested a 42-year-old security guard after he allegedly shot a motorist dead while attempting to shot at two fleeing theft suspects.

Spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the fatal shooting happened on Thursday at the corner of Hanover and Main Reef Street, Fordsburg. Mbele said the guard saw police chasing two suspects.

He fired a single at shot at the fleeing suspects. Mbele said the guard missed the suspects and instead "shot a 29-year-old male who was driving a red Kia Picanto". The man was certified dead at the scene by the paramedics.

Police have apprehended the guard and the two suspects. They also recovered a gun and ammunition.

All three will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday

African News Agency/ANA