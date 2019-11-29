Motshekga says NSC examinations went 'fairly smooth' despite loadshedding









Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said on Friday she was pleased that this year's National Senior Certificate examinations had been concluded successfully. The last papers, agricultural technology and design, were written on Thursday. "It is indeed gratifying that the 2019 National Senior Certificate examination went fairly smooth, with only a few, manageable incidents across our examination centres", said Motshekga. A total of 790 405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres nationwide. A further 212 learners wrote at correctional facilities. Motshekga said the examination progressed well until the final day, except for a few hiccups that include load-shedding experienced in parts of the country on the first day of the examination, and service delivery protests in the North-West which led to the relocation of learners to other examination centres.

Learners who were affected by load-shedding during the Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology Practical examination wrote on Friday.

Marking commenced earlier this week in some provinces and would shift gear across 142 marking centres located in provinces. It is meant to conclude on December 14.

“As a department, we are proud to be able to pull off such a big examination year after year, without major hassles that could compromise the integrity of the exam, said Motshekga.

The minister is expected to announce the national results of the 2019 NSC on January 7, 2020, meanwhile individual results will be available at schools on January 8, 2020.

