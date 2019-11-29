Pretoria - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said on Friday she was pleased that this year's National Senior Certificate examinations had been concluded successfully.
The last papers, agricultural technology and design, were written on Thursday.
“It is indeed gratifying that the 2019 National Senior Certificate examination went fairly smooth, with only a few, manageable incidents across our examination centres”, said Motshekga.
A total of 790 405 candidates sat for 147 question papers in 7,416 examination centres nationwide. A further 212 learners wrote at correctional facilities.
Motshekga said the examination progressed well until the final day, except for a few hiccups that include load-shedding experienced in parts of the country on the first day of the examination, and service delivery protests in the North-West which led to the relocation of learners to other examination centres.