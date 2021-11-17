Moz businessman’s son still missing after being abducted in Benoni last week

Rustenburg - The son of a prominent Mozambican businessman has not been found after he was abducted in daylight in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, last week. Jair Abdula, the son of Salimo Abdula was kidnapped on Thursday last week together with four friends, online news outlet, Club of Mozambique reported.

According to the publication, the five friends travelled to Johannesburg to attend a wedding scheduled for Saturday. They were kidnapped, three of them were released on Friday, a fourth on Saturday and only Abdula was in captivity. “Five days later, this kidnapping victim is still missing. He was taken from outside his father’s hardware business in Benoni,” anti crime activist Yusuf Abramjee tweeted on Wednesday.

Independent Media previously reported that Abramjee said in more than 99% of kidnappings in South Africa, the motive is a ransom. The police said a case of abduction was opened at the Benoni police station. “An abduction case has been registered at Benoni police station. It is alleged that a 28-year-old man was forcefully taken by four unknown men at Liverpool Road,” spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello told Independent Media at the time