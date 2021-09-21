Mozambican nationals handed 15- and 20-year sentence for Riverlea house robbery

Johannesburg – Two Mozambican nationals have been handed 15- and 20-year sentences for a 2018 Riverlea house robbery in which they ransacked the house, tied the couple up and threatened them with firearms. They also drove off with the couple's Renault Sandero before they were arrested two weeks later in Kagiso.

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court sentenced Mozambican nationals Evensto Simbine, 51, to 20 years imprisonment, while Vasco Ukuleo, 36, was handed a 15-year sentence. The court also declared them unfit to possess firearms. Joburg Central police spokesperson Xoli Mbele said three suspects had broken into a house In Riverlea on December 14, while the couple was sleeping and then demanded money and jewellery.

“One of them pointed them with a firearm while his accomplices demanded money and jewellery. “They tied the victims hands, feet and mouth with sellotape before they ransacked the house. They took laptop, television, cellphones and R1 900,” he said. Mbele said the couple was rescued by their son who had been sleeping in another room.

The conviction of the criminals, the police said, was due to the good work of detective sergeant Zandile Magugu, an investigating officer from the Johannesburg Trio Crimes Unit. Magugu was also instrumental in getting a 40-year sentence last week for hijacker Tebogo Kgolokholo, who kidnapped and hijacked a 23-year-old woman in her VW Polo, also in Riverlea. The woman had been visiting her boyfriend at the time of the incident.