Mpumalanga NPA head, top Hawks officer appear on corruption charges

Cape Town – The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) acting head in Mpumalanga, Matric Luphondo, and a Hawks lieutenant-colonel were among the trio who appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on corruption charges.

The bail application for the Mpumalanga head of Human Settlements in Mpumalanga, Kebone Masenga, the Hawk Unit Commander of Serious Corruption Investigation, Lieutenant-Colonel Ayanda Plaatje, and Luphondo will continue tomorrow after the court refused the State’s application for a seven-day postponement.

It is alleged that the trio colluded to bribe a prosecutor to withdraw charges that Masenga is facing in contravention of the Immigration Act and fraud, NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said in a statement on Wednesday.

’’The prosecutor reported the matter to his seniors as well as the police. Subsequently to further investigations, the three were arrested. The NPA has initiated the relevant labour processes against Luphondo,’’ Ngwema said.

’’While the NPA is disappointed that any of its officials is entangled in such allegations, in conflict with our new values which are anchored on high ethical conduct, integrity and credibility, we take pride in the men and women who are resolute in defending our new vision.