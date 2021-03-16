Mthokozisi Ntumba’s family say arrest of four police officers was a step in the right direction

JOHANNESBURG: The family of Mthokozisi Ntumba, the 35-year-old bystander who was shot dead during protests outside Wits University last week, says the arrest of four public order policing officers was a step in the right direction. Ntumba was shot dead, allegedly by a police rubber bullet, when he was caught in the line of fire as police officers clashed with protesting students who were calling for historic debt owed to the institution to be cleared to allow students to register for the 2021 academic year. Ntumba, a government official, had just left a clinic when he was shot dead. On Monday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said four police officers had been arrested and would appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. They are charged with murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice. Sthembiso Jwara, a spokesperson for the Ntumba family, while speaking to Newzroom Afrika, said the arrests were a step in the right direction and they were hopeful of a conviction. “As a family we have lost a brother; we want to see justice being served. We want to trust the process.

“We are not part of the investigation, so we do not know what evidence is there, but we would like to trust the process. We are just a family that has lost one of our (own); we do hope it will be successful,” he said.

Jwara said the family had received a lot of support from politicians, churches and individuals. “We appreciate the support from everyone,” he said.

On Monday, Human Rights Watch criticised the police for using excessive force in carrying out their duties and also said the police were firing at student protesters at close range, without giving warnings before doing so.

Dewa Mavhinga, the Southern African director for Human Rights Watch, said the SAPS had used excessive and disproportionate force in attempts to disperse protesting students last week. He called for transparent investigation into Ntumba’s death and said a moratorium should be placed on the use of police rubber bullets in the meanwhile.

“The authorities should urgently and transparently investigate Ntumba’s killing, underscoring that security forces are supposed to enforce the law, and are not above it,” said Mavhinga, “Ntumba and his family deserve justice, which requires nothing less than punishing the police officers responsible for the reckless use of lethal force.”

“The authorities should ensure that all South Africans are able to exercise their right to peacefully protest without fearing for their lives. “The authorities need to place a moratorium on police use of shotgun-fired rubber projectiles until they complete a thorough review of police training and rules of engagement,” said Mavhinga.

The EFF said it would pay for Ntumba’s funeral, which is expected to take place in KZN this week.

IOL