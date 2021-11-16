Muldersdrift shooting update: Len Cloete is stable but remains in a coma

Durban - Len Cloete, the Pretoria man shot in the head during an altercation with police, is in a stable condition. An investigator from a private investigation company said Cloete was in a stable condition in hospital. According to the Pretoria Rekord, they are still investigating the events that led up to the shooting, including whether police acted lawfully when they shot Cloete.

Cloete was shot by police at the Misty Hills Lodge in Muldersdrift at the weekend. According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Grace Langa, Cloete had been arguing with staff and management at the lodge and was asked to leave. She said he refused, and security and the establishment manager followed him to the room and asked him to leave.

"He became more aggressive. Police were called in to assist, and the guest started fighting with police.“ In a video of the incident that has since gone viral on social media, Cloete is seen shouting at police. He is naked at the start of the video but later puts on a pair of blue underpants. He then disarms a police officer. Another cop at the scene fires a single shot that hits Cloete in the head. He falls to the ground.

Langa said Cloete was rushed to hospital under police guard. Ipid is investigating. Cloete’s wife has meanwhile shared an emotional post on her Facebook. “My heart is completely broken. Taking day by day. We miss you! Your kids are waiting for you. Veg my man, ek kan jou nie verloor nie, nie so nie. Bid asb almal vir ’n wonderwerk. Hy is geskiet en tans in koma. We love you my engel, my man, my alles. Kom terug na ons toe asb (sic)," Chantel said.