Muldersdrift shooting update: Len Cloete’s condition improves

Cape Town – Len Cloete, the 59-year-old man who was shot in the head during an altercation with police officers at a Muldersdrift lodge last month, can breathe on his own and open his eyes. This is according to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa.

“Please note that the victim’s condition improved a little. “He is able to breathe on his own and open his eyes. “Ipid will get advice and instruction on the right time to speak with the victim and collect his statement from the doctors,” said Langa.

She said Ipid could not interview him at this stage and would wait for a point of recovery when he will be able to explain what happened on the day of the incident. “We do not want to put pressure, as whatever he says will be under oath and will be used in the court of law so we need to be patient with his journey to recovery,” said Langa. Cloete has reportedly come out of coma earlier this week, according to media reports.

Quoting Cloete’s wife, Chantal, Netwerk24 reported that Cloete underwent two operations on his brain and skull, and was kept in a coma by doctors. In a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, Cloete is seen shouting at police officers. He is naked at the start of the video but is later seen in a pair of blue underpants.

He then disarms a police officer. Another officer at the scene fires a shot that hits Cloete in the head. It is alleged that before the police were called to the lodge in Gauteng, Cloete had an argument with the lodge owner and staff and was asked to leave.