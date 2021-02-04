Municipal employee caught on camera ’stealing’ state property

Johannesburg - An Ekurhuleni City employee was allegedly caught on camera stealing state property while on duty. The CCTV camera alleged showed the 26-year-old man and an accomplice stealing two trailer rims with tyres and tyres valued at R12 000 from the company vehicle. The items were recovered and the man arrested. His accomplice, however, fled and is still at large. According to Kobeli Mokheseng of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police, the man and a colleague were busy cutting grass when the incident happened at the City’s Parks Department in Vosloorus. “The site manager who was monitoring CCTV cameras, noticed two colleagues of his, who were given duties earlier on, to cut grass at the Vosloorus Stadium, loosening wheels from a parked one-ton trailer, registered under the City of Ekurhuleni Parks department.

According to Mokheseng, the men were seen taking the stolen property and loading it in a white TATA Light Delivery Vehicle that belongs to one of the men.

“The site manager immediately notified the Ekurhuleni Metro Police. As the duo were cornered, one suspect managed to flee on foot, leaving the accomplice behind.

“The suspect, who is facing charges of theft and tampering with municipal property, was marched to Vosloorus police station.

’’The hunt is on, for the one who got away and the white TATA Light Delivery Vehicle used in the commission of the crime and which belongs to the arrested suspect was confiscated and taken to the nearest EMPD yard, for safe keeping.

The detained suspect was expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court.

In another incident, patrolling metro cops in Brakpan came across abandoned items believed to be equipment used in illegal mining activities.

The officers found the items on Wednesday afternoon during a crime prevention operation in Brakpan area.

Mokheseng said officers in a convoy were patrolling Main Reef road when residents stopped them.

He said the resident told them they were concerned about ongoing illegal mining within the vicinity, causing dangerous sinkholes and putting their lives, in danger.

Mokheseng said officers responded promptly and went to Plastic City, the area where alleged mining activities usually take place.

He said as they approached, a group of suspected illegal miners fled, leaving behind their equipment.

“The officers found an abandoned wheelbarrow, seven spades, few steel rods, 10 25 litres empty containers, two picks, a generated water pump as well as rubber with plastic meter pipes.

“The South African Police Service from Brakpan police station were summoned to the scene and confiscated tools which they impounded to their yard for safe keeping. All officers on the operation had to apply an early evacuation, due to unsafe/unstable/shaky grounds.

“Working together with other law enforcers, we will on intervals monitor the affected area and members of the community, are advised to be cautious, when walking or driving in a suspected illegal mining zones,” Mokheseng said.

