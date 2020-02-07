Johannesburg - The award-winning musician, Tresor, was hijacked, kidnapped and robbed in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

Tresor, whose real name is Mukengerwa Tresor Riziki, was hijacked and kidnapped in Linden. He was driving a white Range Rover Evoque with a registration of DM 08 GP.

The car has yet to be recovered.

Taking to social media on Friday, Tresor, who was born in the DRC and made his break in South Africa a few years ago with hit songs such as Never Let Me Go and Remedy. He said he was with fellow musician Batundi when they were hijacked.

Last Night, whilst dropping off Batundi an artist from my label Jacquel - I was involved in a car hijacking and we were both kidnapped and robbed in Linden. The incident took place in the evening at 8:30PM. We only got released at approximately 4AM in a hostel area in Soweto. pic.twitter.com/tIwnsXZpJc — TRESOR RIZIKI (@tresorofficial) February 7, 2020

He said the suspects held them hostage and only released them at about 8am at a hostel in Soweto.





“The perpetrators held us at gunpoint, handcuffed us and kept us in the boot for hours on end as they cleaned out our bank accounts.





“By God’s grace, we have survived and we are alright. They have unfortunately taken the vehicle along with other items that were in the car.





“The vehicle is currently still being tracked in an attempt to recover it. Please be on the lookout for a white Range Rover Evoque with the number plate DM 08 ZC GP,” he said writing on Instagram.





Police said they were investigating a case of hijacking.







