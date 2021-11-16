'My husband is fighting for his life' says wife of man wounded in Muldersdrift lodge shooting

Durban - Len Cloete, the man wounded in a shootout with police at a Muldersdrift lodge at the weekend, remains in hospital. In an emotional post on Facebook, Cloete's wife Chantal said he is fighting for his life.

"My heart is completely broken. Taking day by day. We miss you! Your kids are waiting for you. Veg my man, ek kan jou nie verloor nie, nie so nie. Bid asb almal vir ‘n wonderwerk. Hy is geskiet en tans in koma. We love you my engel my man my alles. Kom terug na ons toe asb," Chantel said. (“Fight my man. I can not lose you, not so. Please pray for a miracle, everyone. He was shot and is currently in a coma. We love you, my angel my husband, my everything. Please come back to us”). Cloete was shot in the head following a verbal altercation with police at the weekend.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Grace Langa, Cloete had been arguing with staff and management at the Misty Hills lodge and was asked to leave. She said he refused, and security and the establishment manager followed him to the room and asked him to leave. "He became more aggressive. Police were called in to assist, and the guest started fighting with police. He took out a firearm and cocked it. A bullet fell out," Langa said.

In a video of the incident that has since gone viral on social media, Cloete is seen shouting at police. He was also naked at the start of the video but later put on a pair of blue underpants. He then disarms a police officer. Another cop at the scene fires a single shot and hits Cloete in the head. He falls to the ground. Langa said Cloete was rushed to hospital under police guard. He is in a coma. Ipid is investigating further.

According to the Rekord, police have opened a case of robbery, assault and malicious damage to property.