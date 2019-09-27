Her younger sister Zandile opened a case of missing persons after Gumede did not report for work at the time.
The 28-year-old was last seen on April 22, 2017, at Soshanguve Crossing Mall in the company of her then boyfriend Edwin Steynberg.
“It has been really hard because its been very long now. It has been affecting my family so badly, especially my aunt, who is not coping” she said.
She said their mother was struggling with diabetes and the news of her missing daughter had taken its toll on her.