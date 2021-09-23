N3 Heritage weekend traffic: over 1 400 cars heading towards Durban an hour, one fatal crash reported

Johannesburg – At least one person has died in a vehicle crash on the N3 highway, while the N3 Toll Concession says traffic on the route is “fairly busy”, with more than 1 400 cars passing the Mooi River Toll Plaza towards Durban. Thousands of people are expected to be travelling for leisure and visiting family from Thursday over the Heritage Day long weekend.

Thania Dhoogra, the spokesperson for the N3 Toll Concession, said the N3 toll route had been “fairly busy from around 6am this morning, with the build up of traffic towards Durban”. “We are seeing around 1 400 cars passing the Mooi River Toll Plaza per hour. It looks like typical long weekend traffic, but we have not seen any major traffic backlogs,” she said. Dhoogra said there had been a fatal crash involving a car and a truck in the Warden area in the Eastern Cape, in which at least one person had been confirmed dead.

She said the authorities were attending to the scene, but there were no significant delays in the area. In the Van Reenen's Pass area, a truck had broken down but traffic continued to flow. Dhoogra said they were expecting sustained traffic on the highway into the evening and again on Friday morning.