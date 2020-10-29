Nathaniel Julies: Accused launches second bail bid after it was denied last time

Johannesburg – One of the police officers at the centre of a murder case involving Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies will be back in court to re-apply for bail after it was denied the last time. Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo’s second bail application was supposed to have been heard on October 15. However, it had to be stood down due to the fact there was no water at the Protea Magistrate’s Court. As he appears in court, Netshiongolo was expected to present new facts he hopes will result in the magistrate looking at the case again and releasing him on bail. Netshiongolo, who is attached to the Eldorado Park Police Station, was arrested on September 1 after he was implicated in the death of Nathaniel.

Sixteen-year-old Nathaniel, who was born with Down syndrome, was shot by police officers and taken to the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he later died.

According to the family, he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time.

Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy were arrested and charged with murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Netshiongolo was later arrested and charged with defeating the ends of justice; accessory after the fact of murder for being in possession of a prohibited ammunition.

Whiteboy admitted in her affidavit she was the one who fired the fatal shot.

She, however, alleged Ndyalvane instructed her to pull the trigger.

She also said when she fired the gun, she did not know it was loaded with live ammunition.

It was also revealed in court that Netshiongolo, who was on leave at the time of the incident, took orders from Ndyalvane to go and plant ammunition at the scene of the crime and cover Nathaniel’s blood with soil.

Ndyalavane, Whiteboy and Netshiongolo were denied bail last month. However, Netshiolongo wants to apply for bail again by presenting new facts to the court.

