New Years Eve wedding day looms for Mzansi's ‘KFC couple’









HECTOR Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, the celebrity couple whose proposal at a fried chicken outlet recently went viral. Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA) THE wedding of the couple, after the man proposed to his girlfriend in a KFC outlet, will take place on Tuesday. However, the nuptials between Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat will be attended by family and close friends only, and those who want to watch can stream it as it takes place, on Eyewitness News channel. Mkansi and Soldaat confirmed in a video posted by KFC on Twitter the wedding will take place on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve. They will have their dream wedding because of the support they received from South Africans. “South Africa gave us another chance to have our dream wedding, and we are very grateful for that. Our wedding ceremony will be attended by family and friends, but those who wish to witness it can catch it on Eyewitness News Channel on the 31st,” Soldaat said.

The couple thanked South Africans for their support as they anticipate their big day. “I will never stop thanking the people of South Africa for the support they have given to us for our wedding. Without their support, it was not going to be possible,” Mkansi said.

With Precious Thamaga planning their wedding, the couple is anticipating a memorable day.

Thamaga has planned some of the biggest celebrity events, including Minnie Dlamini’s traditional wedding, Bonang’s 30th birthday party and Boity’s “Boity Revealed” launch.

According to the couple, brands that have come forward with pledges are:

Sun City resorts, Kalula, Ocean Basket, Tiger Brands, Polo, Momentum, Mr Price, SA Lottery, African Bank, Old Mutual, Standard Bank, Jameson, Nederburg, Siwel Wines, Ivory white, Volkswagen, Lexus, Audi, Land Rover, Studio Mona, Puma, Pick * Pay, Woolworths, Savanna, Relevance for men (Black Coffee’s donation), Bride and co. Amstel, Le Creuset, Warwick Wines, Strongbow, Aldo, Crockett and Jones, Betty B Gifts, Viceroy, Ultra Mel, Krispy Kreme, Lion Lager, Elevation perfume, King Korn, Castle Milk Stout and Dipo Kreations.

Confirmed artists include Dr Tumi, Amanda Black, Donald and DJ Bafana.

The couple trended on Twitter under the hashtag KFCwedding, with people asking about the theme and venue.

The couple made headlines in November after a video of Mkansi proposing to Soldaat at a KFC outlet went viral on social media.

Mkansi explained his proposal, saying he decided to do it at KFC to give her a small surprise with a meal.

Shortly after the video went viral, brands and companies pledged to contribute towards making their wedding day exceptional. It later emerged the couple was already married but wanted to wed again because their first wedding was not the kind of ceremony they wanted.

Sunday Tribune