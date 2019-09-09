Rape accused Nicholas Ninow in the North Gauteng Court. Picture: Brenda Masilela/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Nicholas Ninow conceded he knew what he was doing was wrong when he raped a 7-year-old girl in the toilet at the Dros restaurant in Silverton. As his trial got under way in the North Gauteng Court on Monday afternoon, the 21-year old's legal representative read into court his guilty plea.

Ninow admitted that he had no justification for the rape, possession of illegal substances and defeating the ends of justice.

He did, however, plead not guilty to allegedly assaulting the mother of the girl and Dros employees on the scene.

In giving his account of the day in question, Ninow alleged he had been taking excessive amounts of the drug, CAT.

He said he was a patron at the restaurant but felt unwell and went to use more drugs in the bathroom as he was worried the restaurant manager would disturb him.

However, he said he then decided to use the female bathroom instead and get undressed to give the impression he was using the toilet and took off his shirt as he was burning up.

According to Ninow, the little girl - a stranger to him - walked into the stall and indicated she wanted to use the bathroom wherein he then impulsively grabbed her.

He then proceeded to rape her. [IOL has chosen not to include the graphic details of the rape, which was disclosed in court today].

“I knew what I was doing was wrong, I knew she was a minor and could not give consent and have no justification for my actions. The mother and others barged in and I attempted to run off.

“As I was trying to get away I realised I still had the little girl's panty and then proceeded to flush it to get rid of anything that would implicate me.”

State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni said while she accepted the guilty plea on three counts, the State still intended to proceed with the trial.

The first witness to take the stand is an employee of the Silverton Dros franchise where the incident took place.

Pretoria News