Nine people burn to death in Joburg building

Johannesburg: An infant and eight adults burnt to death after a fire broke out in an abandoned building filled with shacks, in the Joburg CBD. It is not known what caused the fire but by the time help arrived, nine people were dead. Twenty others suffered burn injuries while others had broken bones after jumping from the burning building to safety. Nana Radebe, of the Joburg Emergency Services, said the call came through at around 4am. She said the when emergency services arrived at the scene, they saw a double-storey building on Fire. Radebe said there were about a 100 shacks inside the building.

The fire seemed to have started on the bottom storey and travelled upwards.

“In order for those on the top floor to get to safety, the needed to get out of the building using the stairs. However, that’s where the fire was, and many were trapped.

“The fire was too strong and that is why others jumped out of the building and were injured.”

Seven of the nine people were burnt beyond recognition.

She said an infant, whose age had not been determined due to the state of the body died with his or her mother in the fire.

