Nine suspects arrested at a hijacked property in Joburg

Pretoria- Nine suspects were arrested on Wednesday at a hijacked property in Denver, east of Johannesburg. This is after a matter was reported to the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) department for investigation in 2019.

During the investigation, it was established that the property was indeed hijacked and tenants were paying a monthly rental of R800 to the alleged property hijacker. The owner was granted an order to evict the occupants and his building in December 2021. However, the suspects moved back to the property. “A special operation was conducted by GFIS working together with the South African Police Service Property Hijacking Investigation Task Team and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department.

“The property has been secured and handed over to the security personnel hired by the owner of the building,’’ said GFIS spokesperson, Lucky Sindane. Sindane said the suspects are expected to appear in Jeppe Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. IOL