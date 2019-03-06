Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. FILE PHOTO: ANA

Johannesburg - As reaction continues unfolding over the alleged assault of Gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane by boyfriend Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane urged women to speak to speak out against any form of abuse. Earlier this week, Simelane livestreamed what appeared to be an argument between her and Maphumulo, culminating in the latter repeatedly striking her.

The video has since sparked massive outrage and once again seen people sharing their or their loved ones' harrowing experiences with abuse and the failure of the justice system to protect victims.

Nkosi-Malobane in a statement appealed to those affected by abuse to speak out on the matter.

“This incident once again highlights the extent of the scourge of gender based-violence that has gripped our country. Sadly, this type of incidents appear to be occurring very often in the entertainment industry.

"It is of critical importance that women from all walks of life irrespective of their social standing must stand up and report any form of abuse by their loved ones without fear or favour. The video doing the rounds on social media is a stark reminder of how a lot of women continue to lose their lives in the hands of their loved ones."

The MEC further added that: No one has the right to abuse women in our society and even with the slightest provocation. The time has come for women to break the silence against any form of abuse so that they can receive assistance.

"We cannot allow women to be subjected to the most degrading and inhumane behaviour perpetrated by men. Violence perpetrated against women is an offence against the founding values of our democratic government and its constitution. I am confident that our Law Enforcement Agencies will deal with this matter decisively and ensure that the law is applied accordingly."

She also outlined government strategies in place to help survivors of gender-based violence through their ordeal. This includes the department's victim empowerment centre, Ikhaya Lethemba, that she said continued to be a sanctuary for victims of abuse.

Earlier this year, radio host and social activist Criselda Dudumashe revealed she has suffered physical abuse at the hands of her new husband, Prince Siyolo Dudumashe.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Dudumashe details events leading to her “prince charming” beating her up.

See some harrowing stories shared online:

KUYOZE KUBE NINI!!!!! Indeed ?



This is Senzekile Siyolo 22years from Phola Park Ext 5 whoz life was cut short by the Monster on the picture Anathi I Mboxela murdered her. #StopWomenAbuse #mamphintsha#BabesWodumo #JUSTICEFORSENZEKILE #StopViolenceAgainstWomen pic.twitter.com/rnegMF9ITa — Black Dark (@BlackDarkSA) March 5, 2019

I personally ended a relationship bcoz i was slapped & left with a blue eye, i walked and NEVER looked back, had to relocate coz SAPS coud'nt protect me. I was told im dramatic, it was just a lil slap, they said (his friends and my "so called friends")#StopViolenceAgainstWomen — Dawn_Bogum (@86f8e50a773e4e3) March 5, 2019

Last night my neighbour caught her husband flirting over the phone at the parking lot late at night. She confronted him and as soon as they got inside the house the husband started breathing her, threatening to leave her with their 6months old baby. 😟😔 #StopWomenAbuse — Reebido (@Ree_bido) March 4, 2019

Maphumulo has since been arrested over the incident and appeared in court. The case was postponed to May.