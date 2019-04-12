DA Gauteng Premier Candidate Solly Msimanga's brother has been implicated in the theft of computer boxes at the City of Tshwane's offices in Sammy Marks. File photo: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA).

Pretoria - The ANC implicated the brother of the former mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga in allegations of theft of computer boxes at the City of Tshwane’s Sammy Marks offices. ANC claimed that Msimanga’s brother, Nkululeko Msimanga, was allegedly caught on video carrying out computer boxes from the municipal offices.

However, police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said no arrest was made at the time the ANC released its statement on Friday.

“We can confirm that were are two cases of theft opened at the police and we are still investigating. For us as police, we need to gather sufficient evidence before arresting any person. This stage we cannot reveal information specific information about the victim,” said Selepe.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the City opened cases at the Arcadia Police Station after noticing that two computer boxes had gone missing and investigations ensued.

He said the accused was employed by the City of Tshwane as a revenue agent when the ANC administration was still at the helm.

“The computers went missing from the offices in Sammy Marks where we have a City of Tshwane Call Centre, one on March 12 and another on March 19,” said Mashigo.

ANCYL regional chairperson Lesogo Makhubela said to the ANC’s Msimanaga’s arrest was not satisfactory.

“This clearly shows that Solly Msimanga and his cult turned the City of Tshwane into their playing field, hence his brother did something like this. We are saying the police must trace and recover those computer boxes because they were stolen at a department dealing with City revenue.

“This is a very crucial department and we don’t know if Solly and the DA will use that information for electionaring or share it with the wrong people. This is election time, those computer boxes could already be used in the DA’s election war room.

Msimanga could not be reached on his phone to be comment on the allegations implicating his brother.

Pretoria News