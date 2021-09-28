No arrests after suspects open fire on Ferrari couple in Soweto
JOHANNESBURG - A 41-year-old man and his 21-year-old partner were gunned down in Soweto on Sunday night while driving in a Ferrari when an unknown number of assailants opened fire on them.
Police said the couple died at the scene and no arrests have been made.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the couple had been driving in Soweto and were approaching the corner of Chris Hani and Klip Valley roads at about 10pm when gunmen travelling in a Toyota Etios blocked the luxury vehicle and opened fire.
They allegedly sprayed the red Ferrari with bullets, killing the man and his partner, before speeding from the crime scene.
Masondo said police had yet to determine the motive of the shooting, nor had they made any arrests as of Tuesday afternoon.
“(The) motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage.
“Police have opened a case of murder for investigation. No suspects have been arrested so far.
“We appeal to the community to assist the police with any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects,” he said.
He said the Moroka police station in Soweto was investigating a case of murder and that anyone with information could contact the Moroka police at 011 527 0000 or 086 001 0111.