No arrests after suspects open fire on Ferrari couple in Soweto

JOHANNESBURG - A 41-year-old man and his 21-year-old partner were gunned down in Soweto on Sunday night while driving in a Ferrari when an unknown number of assailants opened fire on them.

Police said the couple died at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the couple had been driving in Soweto and were approaching the corner of Chris Hani and Klip Valley roads at about 10pm when gunmen travelling in a Toyota Etios blocked the luxury vehicle and opened fire.